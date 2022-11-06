A prominent name in Brazilian science, physicist Herch Moysés Nussenzveig died on Saturday, 5th, at the age of 90, in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The death was reported by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), an institution where he was professor emeritus.

“Throughout his academic trajectory, the professor actively participated in the elaboration and construction of important research centers, considered relevant for research in physics in Brazil”, pointed out the university. The professor was a reference especially in the field of optics.

The wake was scheduled for this Sunday afternoon, 6, at the Vertical Memorial do Carmo Cemetery, in Rio. The body will be cremated.

In a note, the institution highlighted several recognitions received by the professor throughout his career, such as the Max Born Award (1986), granted by the Optical Society of the United States, the Álvaro Alberto Award in Physics (1995), granted by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MCT), the Grand Cross category (1995) of the National Order of Scientific Merit, granted by the MCT, and the Jabuti Award (1999).

The professor was a member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (ABC), the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) and the American Physical Society, as well as a founding member of the Latin American Academy of Sciences (Acal) in 1982. .

Also according to UFRJ, Nussenzveig graduated in 1954 and, three years later, completed his doctorate in Physics at the University of São Paulo (USP). He was president of the Brazilian Physics Society (SBF) and a member of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP).

In 2012, the physicist participated in a series of the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo called “Things I wanted to know at 21”. In the special, he answered the question based on two literary references and recalled important moments in his career.