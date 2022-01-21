The presidents of the Brazilian Press Association (ABI), Paulo Jerônimo, and of the Rio de Janeiro Physicians Union, Alexandre Telles, filed on Thursday, 20, a request for the impeachment of Minister Marcelo Queiroga, of Health, in the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

In the document, the applicants point out as a justification for the removal Queiroga’s performance in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, especially the delay of the ministry in making it possible to vaccinate children against the disease.

The text accuses the minister of being a denialist with Science and “completely submissive” to the dictates of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, who went public to say he was against childhood immunization.

The request also points out that “the irresponsibility, inefficiency and incapacity of Minister Queiroga violate the duty of efficiency enshrined in art. 37 of the Constitution of the Republic”. The authors of the request accuse the minister of a crime of responsibility for refusing to give priority to children’s health, “denying them the right to vaccination or creating obstacles to its realization”.

At the end of December, the Ministry of Health launched a public consultation on the possibility of childhood vaccination against covid in the country, even after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released the Pfizer immunizer for this public.

The first application of an immunizer against covid in a child in Brazil took place on January 14, almost a month after the authorization of the health agency.

The document also points out illegality in the fact that the minister did not act to punish the servers who would have leaked data from pro-vaccine doctors, accusing him of malfeasance. In the first week of this year, personal data of three doctors who defend the vaccination of children against covid, such as phone and email, were spread in Bolsonarist groups from documents from the Ministry of Health.

Sought, the Ministry has not yet commented on the impeachment request.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

