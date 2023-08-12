Home page World

Helmi Krappitz

The WHO puts the new corona variant “Eris” under observation. What does that mean and is another corona vaccination necessary?

Berlin – Almost forgotten and yet back: The corona-Variant in the form of EG.5 or just called “Eris”, spreads in the last weeks of summer. The World Health Organization (WHO) categorized EG.5 as a “virus variant of interest”. It comes from the strain of coronavirus omicron off – and has an additional spike mutation. It is possible that the immunity and vaccinations of the variant do not stand up to this. So is a new vaccination necessary after all?

New corona variant Eris: further vaccination necessary?

There should be no hasty action now, because an additional vaccination to prevent the corona variant Eris is not always necessary: ​​”We have come into contact with the virus enough and have accordingly developed good immunity,” explains general practitioner and medical journalist Dr. Christopher Specht RTL. “Even if this immunity decreases again, it is still completely sufficient for most people to defend themselves against this variant.” He therefore sees no advantage in further vaccination. After all, the majority were vaccinated and also had one or more corona infections.

The virologist Martin Stürmer referred in connection with the new corona variant “Eris”. ZDF However, on the possible immune escape: “There is a report that a mutation that has this variant can lead to immune escape – also to the currently circulating viruses, on the basis of which the vaccine is adapted and developed for the fall.” so far only a report. Accordingly, an immune escape must be treated with strong reservations.

More and more cases of “Eris”: Experts advise not to be vaccinated prematurely. (symbol image) © picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

Vaccinations because of the new corona variant “Eris”: decide according to individual health

The recommendation of the Stiko does not necessarily have to be correct, emphasized Specht. “It is still the case at the moment: Two vaccinations plus a booster provide good protection against the virus, all people who are infected with the virus medical field or are at least 60 years old should pick up the fourth vaccination. But I’m not behind that,” explained the doctor with regard to the new corona variant “Eris”.

It is important to take a close look at the individual situation. “You have to make a fourth vaccination much more dependent on general health or comorbidities,” he said. In the case of immunocompromised people whose vaccination response is worse, he thinks it makes sense to be vaccinated again.

New corona variant “Eris”: Hardly any indication of severe courses

In the case of a completely new variant – i.e. not a sub-variant of Omicron – the situation would look different: “Then only an adapted vaccine would make sense. And that’s not in sight,” says Specht. In addition, according to Stürmer, there is no reason to worry: “From a clinical point of view, there is no evidence so far that with the increased reports of EG.5 cases, people are becoming more seriously ill or that there are more stays in clinics or even intensive care units “, he says. (hk)