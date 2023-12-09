The collection of games goes beyond simply having a physical title, but is also a way to preserve the medium, something that has become a challenge considering that the industry is increasingly focusing on the digital aspect. In this way, bad news was recently announced for all those who are eagerly awaiting the next game of Againstgiven that The physical edition will not be as physical as thought.

In September of this year it was announced Against: Operation Galuga, a reimagining of the classic Konami game we saw on the NES. Along with this, it was revealed that a physical edition of this installment would be available during its launch. However, It was recently announced that this package will not include the cartridge in some regions.

According to a listing on Amazon UK, the Nintendo Switch version of Against: Operation Galuga It will not have the cartridge. Instead, a download code will be offered here. Immediately, fans reacted negatively to this revelation. In this way, Limited Run Games announced that they would be in charge of the physical edition in America, where we will see a cartridge in the physical edition of the Switch.

Let’s gooo! We’ll have more to share about our physical release in 2024! https://t.co/NVdSQi0laS — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) December 5, 2023

Although at the moment there are no specific details about the content of the physical edition, those responsible for its publication better offer all players a series of extras that are very worthwhile, especially all those who live in the United Kingdom, since without a cartridge, there is no great incentive to purchase the physical edition.

For its part, Limited Run Games has also not revealed the contents that its physical edition will have, beyond the cartridge or disc.. However, it is very likely that we will see a steelbook, the soundtrack, and endless collectibles. Considering that Contra: Operation Galuga will be available in early 2024, it is very likely that this information will be available soon.

We remind you that Against: Operation Galuga is a reimagining of the original Konami title, with WayForward, responsible for Shantae, in charge of the main development, so many are looking forward to this installment. On related topics, these are the best five Contra games. Likewise, you can check out our Operation C gameplay here.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a real shame that a physical version of Against: Operation Galuga not available in the UK. In this way, all those who wish to have the cartridge or disc of this delivery will have to comply with the prices and delivery periods of Limited Run Games.

Via: Nintendo Life