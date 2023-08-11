Downloadable Content (DLC)”The Hidden Treasure of Ground Zerowill be coming soon to Pokémon Scarlet & Violetand now we have discovered that there is also a physical version of the DLC available. This version of the DLC It is only available in Hong Kong from August 8, 2023.

This bundle does not include a cartridge, nor does it include the base game of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Instead, include a download code for “The Hidden Treasure of Ground Zero“. It will be the responsibility of the players who access the code through the eShop choose the correct version that matches the version of the game they own.

The first part of “The Hidden Treasure of Ground Zero“, titled”The Turquoise Mask“, will be available on September 13, 2023 through the eShop of switches. Below, you can see the cover of this special boxed version.

Via: GoNintendo

Author’s note: Sorry friends, I don’t see any more sense in the physical format when they are like this. It’s buying a box. But hey, pray if “everyone”. The tkm.