Last year one of the games that gave the feeling of being independent was released, Dave The Diver, which became an instant success because it was an RPG-type release with touches of seafood restaurant management that people quite liked. This came to PC and Nintendo Switchleaving the desire to have a physical version no matter what, and it seems that this desire is nowhere near being fulfilled for those who became fans of this production.

Arc System Works America, Inc. has announced the launch of the physical cartridge of Dave The Diver Anniversary Editionwhich will reach nintendo switch he May 30. Players can now pre-order the game on the official site and select stores. Among them is none other than Amazon, although it is only the United States, but fortunately shipments can also be made to Mexico and some more Latin American countries.

This unique offering allows players to participate in a themed ship design. Guilty Gear Strive and a rhythm game “The Disaster Of Passion.” Additionally, users can enjoy a digital art book that displays the pixelated characters and locations. These exclusive functions are only available in the physical package, so those who became loyal fans must purchase the version to continue learning about this universe of maritime capture.

Here is the synopsis of the game:

DAVE THE DIVER is a casual single-player adventure role-playing game that includes elements of fishing and seafloor exploration by day and running a sushi restaurant by night. Help Dave and his strange friends uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Trench. A hybrid between adventure, role-playing and management game. Explore and solve the mysteries of the Blue Trench by day and run an exotic and popular sushi restaurant by night.

Remember that it is now available in Nintendo Switch and PC. His arrival at PlayStation It will happen soon.

Editor's note: It would be very cool to have this edition, since it is a game that is well worth trying for a large number of hours, so it will be time to see how much shipping costs and add it to the collection. Plus, it won't be as expensive as a AAA.