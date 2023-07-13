Today, Limited Run Games announced that it is working on a physical release of Castlevania Advance Collection for switches. This seems to be one of the company’s products that does not have a special edition. Fans will only be able to purchase a standard boxed copy. Castlevania Advance Collection first appeared in switches in September 2021 via the online store (eShop).

Castlevania Advance Collection, is a compilation of action and exploration masterpieces. In addition to the three legendary games of castlevania which were first released in gameboy advancethis collection also includes Castlevania: DraculaX and some never-before-seen sketches and illustrations of the games.

All four games have been enhanced with newly added modern features such as Back (Rewind), save/load (Save/Load) and Repeat (Replay), making this the best possible way to experience these classics or discover them for the first time. This collection also features a practical Encyclopediaa Player of music with all the soundtracks and you can even change the ROM Region to play all the games in different versions.

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (GBA)

This was the first title of castlevania launched in gameboy advance! The story follows Nathan Graves, a vampire hunter apprentice who enters Dracula’s Castle with his teacher to prevent the feared return of the Count. He combines action and attribute cards to create over 80 unique spell effects, ranging from whips of fire to blizzards of ice, with the “Dual Set-up System.”

Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (GBA)

This was the second title of castlevania launched in gameboy advance! He plays as Juste Belmont, the grandson of legendary vampire hunter Simon Belmont! This title introduced many new features to the franchise, such as the “Boss Rush” mode and the “Spell Fusion” system that allows players to combine Sub-Weapons with Spell Books to cast devastating spells.

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (GBA)

The third and final game of castlevania in gameboy advance! Soma Cruz, a young high school exchange student in Japan, is somehow involved in the eternal cycle of reincarnation of the Dark Lord himself. What role does Soma play in all of this? Will he be able to return to his own world? Aria of Sorrow also introduced a new attack system called “Tactical Souls”, which allows Soma Cruz to capture the souls of defeated monsters to acquire his abilities (more than 100 abilities in total!). Aria of Sorrow it also has a ton of content for New Game+.

Castlevania: DraculaX (SNES)

Castlevania: DraculaX is a reimagining of the acclaimed action game Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. released in the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Dracula X has been acclaimed as one of the titles of castlevania most challenging created. Count Dracula, the Dark Lord, rises again from the dead to revive the forces of darkness and annihilate this corrupt world and create a new one. You are Richter Belmont, heir to the Belmont family, and you are heading to Dracula’s Castle to defeat his evil master. Battle your toughest enemies with the new special attack “Item Crash”!

NEW FEATURES FOR AN IMPROVED EXPERIENCE!

Gallery: Browse through scans of the original packaging designs and discover incredible illustrations never before shown to the public.

ROM Region Selection: You can choose between Japanese, American and European versions for each game.

Encyclopedia: Learn more about the three GBA games thanks to its dedicated encyclopedia. Detailed information on enemies, the “DSS” system, the “Tactical Soul” system, and the “Spell Fusion” system will help you truly master each game’s unique combat system.

Music player: Listen to any of the four complete soundtracks any time you want. You can even create your own playlists!

NEW “QUALITY OF LIFE” FEATURES

save/load: You can now save and fast load at any time in the game. Even just before that deadly attack from Dracula himself.

Back: Now you can go back the game state a few seconds to get a second chance. It’s almost like resurrecting…

you can preorder Castlevania Advance Collection in Limited Run Games here.

Via: Limited Run Games

Editor’s note: These great games came out after Symphony of the Night it will leave us well lit. It will definitely be a great addition to a fans collection.