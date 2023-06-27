One of the third-party highlights of the latest Nintendo Direct was the announcement that the trilogy of Batman: Arkham would arrive at switches this autumn.

As exciting as it is, new information about the physical version has now surfaced. The FAQ of the version of switches has revealed that the physical copy will only include Batman: Arkham Asylum on the game cartridge, while the other two titles (Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight) will require a download:

Batman: Arkham Asylum will be included in the game cartridge Batman: Arkham Trilogy. Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight will require an online connection to download and install both titles when the cartridge is inserted. Batman: Arkham Trilogy in the console nintendoswitch. All three games will be playable as long as the cartridge is inserted into the console. nintendoswitch.

Considering the file sizes of these games on other platforms, and the scale of each, it’s not exactly surprising to hear this news, but it may be a little disappointing for those who were planning to add this trilogy to their physical collection. The digital and physical versions of this release will also contain “all the DLC” of each of the games.

Via: Nintendo Life