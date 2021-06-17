Australian actress Rose Byrne, remembered by the likes of Gloria Steinem (‘Mrs. America’) and Ellen Parsons (‘Damages’), takes on a demanding role in her career as Sheila Rubin, a housewife apparently happy and submissive who helps her husband in his political rise, but who lives behind closed doors fed up with his life, without tolerating those around her and fighting against her own demons, among them eating disorders … until a day find liberation in the world of aerobics.

Set in the 80s, ‘Physical’ is a dark comedy, directed by Annie Weisman (screenwriter of ‘Desperate Housewives’), which arrives tomorrow through Apple TV +. Together with other foreign media, we talked with the protagonist through Zoom.

How different is it to do black comedy?

I think each performance comes from the same place, but ‘Physical’ is more of a tough comedy, more concise, darker. Obviously, we have built my character at a breaking point, after a horrible illness, completely fed up with her marriage and with doubts about her own motherhood. Sheila is in the middle of a crisis and finds a potential way to get out of this and turn things around.

The series also addresses the problem of eating disorders.

It’s a great script. I have worked in television for many years, but I had never seen a character like Sheila, and I want to land more on her because it carries this conversation around her illness, which is not taken seriously so much, but rather a joke, with a comic line , like a teenage disease. But anywhere there is an addiction issue it is very dangerous and destructive as well.

What interested you in this story to accept being the protagonist?

It is a very real story for Annie Weisman (creator and director), about her and many people she has met in her life growing up in the 80’s. It is a tribute to these women who are trying to keep up appearances and how people make them perceives. This is not always healthy for women who are more vulnerable to this. Also, at that time, the desires of women are taken as insane, not very rational, as if you need or ask for too much, and those things do not make us feel valuable or comfortable. Now it is different, there is more equity of opportunities.

Do you think there is more equity between men and women?

Good attempts have been made, there is more representation on the screen of young women, there is still a whole movement around the production that is politicized. It’s like taking three steps forward and two steps back. For me, the 80s was an interesting time because this great feminist wave begins, it was something I discovered when I did ‘Mrs. America ‘(set in 1981). But there is still much to do, especially on issues such as reproductive health and places where there are economic and social crises that greatly affect women.

Did you have any difficulties in the process of connecting with and playing this complex character?

It has been awkward and intriguing. Sometimes I wanted to confront Annie in certain places, but as an actress, anything that bothers you is interesting. I have tried to be as authentic as possible, and it has been difficult because Sheila is a complicated mother. That was the most complex thing, dealing with that motherhood, developing it and feeling empathy for it.

Is there something from the eighties that has impressed you and that you want to rescue in this series?

I have to praise the costume design, production and makeup because it was very specific, they did not want it to look like costumes, it is not retro but incredibly authentic.

What do you want people to take away from this story?

Now everyone is an online influencer, they have a clothing line, a blog or platform and at that time nobody had them, particularly women. So this is a kind of reverse engineering that makes us see where we are now. Sheila is outstanding, for her aerobics are a way to control this disease, this inner voice that she has and is killing her. This helps her motivate herself.