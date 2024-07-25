Tallinn (WAM)

Mayed Al Redha, captain of the UAE’s bodybuilding team, added a new silver medal to the UAE, during the World University Bodybuilding Championship, currently being held in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, and continuing until July 27.

The UAE team won 4 medals, through Khalifa Jamal, who won two gold and two silver medals, to which Al-Rida added the fifth medal in the 74 kg weight class, after lifting 173.5 kg in the bench press.

The UAE national team is participating in the tournament with 11 male and female players, alongside teams from 22 countries.