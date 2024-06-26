It is a fact that we are reaching a point where having physical media for video games is a miracle, since little by little they have been removing elements such as instruction manuals, until we are basically left with only the box and the disc or cartridge. Those who have tried to move the business forward are Limited Run Gamesbut it seems that this is not going to be enough in the generations to come, an issue that will surely worry the most purists within collecting.

Through a new publication on the platform Twitterthe major video game analyst named Matt Piscatella, has mentioned to some users to prepare for the worst, assuring that the gradual movements in which games no longer come out Xbox They should be normal by now and should not be a cause for concern. It is important to note that the company’s latest releases such as Hellblade 2 or Hi-Fi Rush! have not been released on album, and that also happened with Pyschonauts 2.

This comment was followed by a response that may be fatalistic for some followers of other brands, given that the analyst mentions that sometimes PlayStation of sony has at least one more generation of physical media left, that is, in the era of PS6 we would have the latest albums. For his part, he adds that in Nintendo at least there will be two, that is, the generation that comes after the switch and the one that follows that; to then eliminate the format that fans like so much.

Yep, give PS another gen, Nintendo another 2. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 23, 2024

Another game that promises a lot has also been taken as an example, Black Myth: Wukong, which will not have a physical version on disk for the consoles on which it will be released, but strangely there is a special edition in production that carries a lot of content like a statue but the game comes as a download. For its part, we also saw the beginnings with Red Dead Redemption 2which in its collector’s edition did not include the game, it had to be purchased separately.

Author’s note: It will be very sad when we have to say goodbye to physical games, and it will be the end of a business for stores that are dedicated to that area. How sad to imagine that we will later see the new Mario coming out but in Limited Run Games.