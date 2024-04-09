Circan analyst Matt Piscatella reported some really interesting data on the video game market USA in 2023: the physical market accounted for less than 5% of video game spending. The data refers to the sum of all platforms: console, portable, PC, cloud, non-console VR, subscriptions and mobile.
For comparison, Piscatella cited how in 2019 the physical market represented 10% of overall spending. In short, the erosion in favor of digital has continued inexorably, making the purchase of physical copies even more marginal than in the past.
Towards zero?
The fact that video games in stores no longer sold much has been established for some time, so much so that a hardware manufacturer and publisher like Xbox has practically abandoned its division dedicated to this sector. The data provided by Piscatella does not come so unexpectedly and we imagine that it will not improve in the coming years. Let's say it is an inexorable sign of the times.
#Physical #market #USA #represents #spending #video #games
Leave a Reply