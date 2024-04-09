Circan analyst Matt Piscatella reported some really interesting data on the video game market USA in 2023: the physical market accounted for less than 5% of video game spending. The data refers to the sum of all platforms: console, portable, PC, cloud, non-console VR, subscriptions and mobile.

For comparison, Piscatella cited how in 2019 the physical market represented 10% of overall spending. In short, the erosion in favor of digital has continued inexorably, making the purchase of physical copies even more marginal than in the past.