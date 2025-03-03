Imagine that you pour coffee into milk. You will get a homogeneous mixture of the two liquids, and each tablespoon of the mixture will be indistinguishable from the other. Nothing new. But why does this phenomenon occur? Why do milk and coffee mix in this way instead of remaining perfectly separated? The answer to these questions is in a fundamental law of physics, the second principle of thermodynamics formulated by the great scientist Ludwig Botlzmann more than a century ago.

One of Boltzmann’s most important ideas was to demonstrate that any isolated physical system evolves towards the condition of maximum disorder or, being more specific, of “maximum entropy.” The entropy of a system is the physical magnitude that measures disorder, counting the number of “modes” in which that specific system can be performed. There are infinite ways in which milk and coffee molecules can be mixed to form a Latteand only a way in which they can remain well tidy and separated from each other. And according to Boltzmann, nature will always choose to go in the first direction.

You will be wondering, what does coffee with milk have to do with quantum time? Let’s say the issues are closely related. The second principle of thermodynamics establishes a principle of irreversibility, that is, it only admits an address for the passage of time, the one in which the past always goes before the future. However, all this clashes with another fact: some of the fundamental equations of physics, such as the equations of Newton’s movement, which govern the dynamics of macroscopic objects, and the Schrödinger equation, which governs the behavior of microscopic objects, are “symmetrical” with respect to temporal investment.

This implies that, at least in principle, these equations do not imply that time must necessarily flow forward; In fact, time does not have a privileged direction. Hence the problem: why do we start from equations in which there is temporary symmetry and reach a world in which temporal symmetry is broken and a privileged direction is identified? Physics of the Department of Mathematics and Physics of the University of Surrey, in the United Kingdom, try to respond to this unknown.

In search of quantum weather

In his Published article In the magazine Scientific Reportsthe team headed by the Italian Andrea Rocco tried to solve this mismatch among the microscopic dynamics; The fact that the equations are invariant with respect to the investment of time, and the macroscopic dynamics, the privileged direction of time enshrined in the second principle of thermodynamics.

Firstly, They examined the behavior of a microscopic quantum object placed in a thermal bath called infinity. A thermal bath is such a large system in relation to the quantum object that “does not feel” the effects of the object itself. For example, an electron that moves through the universe. The equations of such a system show that the quantum object dissipates energy and information in the environment, but not vice versa.

“We have more rigorously reexamined the equations that come out of this approximate approach. Show that these equations remain invariant with respect to the investment of time. That is, the symmetry is maintained: two opposite time arrows are obtained, each one is perfectly compatible with the movement equations. The system moves towards the balance whet So much, this approach does not imply a violation of time-reverse symmetry, “Rocco explains.