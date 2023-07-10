In recent years, Interest in the health and well-being of the elderly has grown significantly. More and more seniors are recognizing the benefits of being physically active and have decided to incorporate exercise into their daily routine.

(Also read: The three best exercises for older adults, according to Harvard).

Receive instantly on your WhatsApp, for free, all the Trending, curious, funny and incredible news from EL TIEMPO.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults aged 64 years or older They should get 150 to 300 minutes of physical activity a week.

“Replacing time spent in sedentary activities with physical activities of any intensity, including low intensity, is beneficial to health,” explains the WHO.

He regular physical exercise in older adults plays a vital role in promoting cardiovascular health, muscle and bone strength, flexibility, balance, weight control, mental well-being and cognitive stimulation.

By staying active, older adults can enjoy healthier, more independent and fulfilling lives. See also Saudi Arabia, the King gives a Rolls Royce to every player after the victory against Messi's Argentina

(Keep reading: Gymnastics for older adults: a way to stay active and fit).

Find out what are the most practiced physical exercises for older adults

According to the web portal ‘Cuideo’, There are four basic types of exercises and all can be practiced by older people as long as it is a controlled activity and carried out according to the measure of the possibilities of each older person.

1. Resistance exercises: aerobics

Resistance exercises help delay aging.

These include all those gentle gym exercises for the elderly that increase the heart and respiratory rate.

There are many activities with seniors that increase your stamina. Some of the ideal aerobic activities for an older person for 30 minutes are: walking, swimming, dancing and bicycling.

2. Strengthening exercises

Strengthening exercises are intended to build and tone muscles, as well as strengthen bones.

In addition, exercises for the elderly for legs help them to be able to walk for longer. This allows the autonomy of the elderly person to be extended, which has a direct impact on their mental health.

For seniors, recommended exercises to be encouraged by your caregiver are: flexion exercises, extension of arms and legs, use of elastic bands or lifting moderate weight with water bottles or light dumbbells and abdominal exercises for seniors.

(Of interest: The best exercises for the abdomen in over 50, according to Harvard).

3. Balance exercises

They help improve coordination and balance.

Thanks to these exercises, the falls of the elderly decrease; Many times they don’t go out for fear of falling, so these activities make them feel confident again and go out with more peace of mind.

Balance exercises include some such as: walks holding the heel and walking raising one foot to drop the weight of the body on the other.

4. Flexibility exercises

Stretching exercises for the elderly help the well-being of the muscles.

These types of exercises improve joints and muscle elongation and can include stretching and raising arms, as well as trunk or neck rotations.

They should be performed two to three times a week for at least 15 minutes. Clear examples are: flexions, extensions and inclinations.

It is essential to note that before beginning any exercise program, Older adults should see their doctor to make sure the activities are appropriate for your physical condition and state of health.

Also, it is important to remember that the main goal is to stay active and enjoy the benefits that physical activity can bring, adapting the exercises to individual abilities.

Three foods to have strong and healthy bones



MARIA CAMILA SALAS V

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO

Osteoporosis, everything you need to know about the disease that affects the bones

Healthy habits to maintain and improve the health of older adults

After 50: foods and key tips to stay vital and healthy