In Australia, a gym teacher was accused of having sex with two schoolchildren.

A married PE teacher in Australia who was arrested for having sex with a 17-year-old schoolboy has been charged with six new crimes against another teenager. reports Daily Mail.

In early August, 30-year-old Tayle Brayley was charged with inappropriate touching of a minor, engaging in sexual intercourse with a person under her care, and committing a sexual assault. She appeared in court and was released on bail.

It was later revealed that she had sex with a student in a car, and he skipped school for the encounter. Afterwards, Brailey bought an emergency contraceptive pill from a pharmacy.

On Friday, August 16, she was charged with six new charges related to another student, who is 16. In addition to inappropriate touching of a minor, sexual contact with him and sexual assault, Brailey is also accused of inciting a teenager under her care to sexually touch her. She is also suspected of extortion, as well as possession of child abuse materials.

After the court hearing, she was released on bail again. Brayley is required to live at home with her parents and may only leave the house when accompanied by one of them. She is also prohibited from leaving the house at night. She was forced to surrender her passport and must report to the police three times a week. The teacher is prohibited from using social media, communicating with the victims in any way, or being on the premises of any educational institution or communicating with minors unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

