Today, fans of two-dimensional platform games are celebrating, as the launch of the game was confirmed. Pizza Tower for Nintendo Switchwhich can now be purchased from the hybrid console’s digital store. And with this in mind, the most veteran began to wonder if a physical edition will be released, and fortunately there is already an answer to this question.

Shortly after the announcement, the company confirmed Fan Gamerwho have already distributed titles such as Undertale and Hollow Knightwill be in charge of bringing this game in cartridge format. There will be two of them available, the first will be the standard version and the second a special edition with a figure of the main character of this title.

This is the synopsis of the game:

Pizza Tower is a 2D platformer developed by independent studio Tour De Pizza. The game draws heavily from classic titles such as Wario Land and Earthworm Jim, both in gameplay and visual style, but with its own identity and a focus on speed and frenetic action. The game follows the adventures of Peppino Spaghetti, a temperamental and cartoonish pizza chef who must save his pizzeria from being destroyed by an evil tower. Throughout his journey through the tower, Peppino faces quirky enemies, solves puzzles, and overcomes obstacles in his quest to protect his business.

For now these versions do not have a date, it is only mentioned that they will arrive in the 2025. The digital version is now available for purchase at Switch.

Via: FanGamer

Author’s note: We will have to wait for its release next year, in the meantime we will have to spend on many more games that will be released throughout 2024.