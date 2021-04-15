Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Pre-emptive measures have restored much of the privacy and “spirituality” of the holy month, while health authorities monitor the extent of individuals ’commitment, and warn them against lax or negligence in applying precautionary measures, such as physical distancing and wearing masks.

“Physical distancing” is the main password in the success of the system to confront the emerging corona virus, specifically during the blessed month of Ramadan, which prompted the concerned authorities in the UAE to take a set of proactive measures before the beginning of the holy month, such as not allowing the establishment of family or institutional breakfast tents, or Providing and distributing iftar meals in front of homes and mosques, and the concerned authorities urged everyone to avoid gatherings of councils during Ramadan nights, and to stay away from family visits.

This is the second consecutive Ramadan that passes in light of the spread of the new Corona virus, and the large measures and changes it imposed on the atmosphere of the month, and despite this, a big difference can be noticed in terms of the severity of the precautionary measures between the two years in the UAE, as the current year witnessed an easing Many restrictions, including allowing the return of prayer in the mosques, the partial return to schools “voluntarily”, the movement for 24 hours, and the permission to shop at all times within the standards and precautionary measures, and most of these things were restricted or completely prohibited during last Ramadan. According to the unified guide for the use of personal protection from diseases and epidemics issued by the National Committee for Biosecurity, physical distancing plays an important role in curbing disease and limiting its spread if it is applied firmly and strictly.

The evidence showed the scientific background that proves the effect of this in what is known as measuring systems for the patient’s ability to transmit infection to others. For approximately two and a half people after about thirty days, and in the case of commitment by only 50%, the infected person who shows symptoms can transmit the infection to fifteen people after about thirty days, but if there is no commitment at all to the process of spacing, he can transmit the infection to fifteen people after about thirty days. “406” people during the same period.

The concerned authorities stressed the need for all community members to undertake periodic checks for the emerging coronavirus during the blessed month of Ramadan and continue the process of receiving vaccines for everyone aged sixteen and over to protect themselves and their families and society, stressing that public health is a priority and a social responsibility, and community solidarity An indispensable necessity, and observance of the instructions is a legitimate and national duty that guarantees safety and leads to recovery.