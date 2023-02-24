since a few weeks Metroid Prime Remastered arrived at the digital stores of Nintendo, this with an adventure that has been changed in aesthetic appearance and with the possibility of playing on a laptop. And although there are many people who are already playing it, there are more traditional players who want to try it but in the cartridge edition.

Supposedly, this week the game arrived at different stores in the USAspecifically the past February 22but many users found themselves with the unfortunate surprise that in stores like target either GameStop there were no copies the day after it was put on sale. And now those who were left without it discovered something curious.

It is not new that resale exists in the game market, and that is exactly what is happening with copies of the game, which is why on sites like ebay there are already copies for between $80 and $100 USD. That means resellers charge you double or slightly more than the suggested retail price of $40 USD.

It’s physical release day for Metroid Prime Remastered! 😃 Here come the scalpers…. pic.twitter.com/eckAsozFyg —Aiden129 (@Aiden1291) February 22, 2023

Remember that this game is already available in nintendoswitch through digital stores. In the case of Mexicoit is mentioned that the physical copies arrive on March 31st.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: I don’t think Nintendo is going to want to release limited copies, since this was never said as with what happened with the Super Mario 3D collection. So, whoever has the most patience wins here, and does not fall into this market.