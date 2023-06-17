Like any game that causes great expectation, unfortunately copies of final fantasy 16 in the hands of players who did not hesitate to upload photos, unboxing videos and more to social networks. In this case, it happened in Reset Era and it seems that it is time to avoid entering your applications or placing filters so as not to ruin the experience if you are a fan and are waiting for the official arrival of Square Enix’s RPG.

In order for the games to be ready the day they are released, companies send copies to stores in advance, and it is increasingly common for the embargo to be broken and surely someone benefits from selling the game early. happened with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and it is happening now with final fantasy 16.

Reset user Era posted the photo shown above and a video in which he shows details of the box and opens his copy in an unboxing video. The post generated conversation and a lot of comments where there is no spoiler filter, so we advise you not to enter if you want to keep everything a mystery until the release.

Remember that the demo of the game is already available on the PlayStation Store and that you will be able to get your copy of the full game starting Thursday, June 22. The game is exclusive to playstation 5 but will be available for pc at a later date that has yet to be confirmed.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: Do you know what is going to happen? That one day the companies will decide to launch digitally first and weeks (if we’re lucky) later in physical format. And even so, this is not going to end, but it will surely be mitigated and fans of collecting will end up taking courage… and buying two copies: V