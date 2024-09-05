At this moment Concord can no longer be purchased on the PlayStation Store or Steam; its servers will stop working on September 6, 2024. But that doesn’t stop sales of its physical copies from fetching high prices on auction sites like eBay.

So much so that units of this title are selling for $80 and even more than $150 dollars, when its normal price is $39.99. But why is this happening with this video game?

There is no shortage of those who think that Concord It will end up becoming a rarity, and although its original version will not be playable when its servers stop working, there will be those who long to have a copy. According to an analyst, since it went on sale on August 23 of this year it has only sold a little more than 25 thousand copies.

For a video game that required an investment of around $100 to $200 million dollars and eight years of development, that is very little.

Many believe that Sony lost more money by keeping the servers active. Concord and for this reason decided not only to remove it from its digital store but to even refund the money to the players. So the physical copies of the game are in the sights of resellers and collectors.

Especially the special edition DualSense controller that accompanied its launch, which is currently priced at around $175. It’s pretty ironic.

Sony and Firewalk Studios had planned that Concord had at least three seasons of content. But things didn’t go as expected. Not only did the game fail to shine on PS5 but also on PC via Steam. The number of concurrent players was less than a thousand and was never able to recover.

Want a copy of this title? Some recommend going to GameStop, Walmart, Target and Best Buy, where there are plenty of units; there is no point in buying it on eBay.

