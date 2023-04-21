After waiting so long due to an indefinite delay, finally Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp has been put up for sale in nintendoswitch, this both in digital format as well as on cartridge. Speaking of physical media, users have reported that it has a small problem that can be somewhat annoying when viewed from a certain angle.

Many know that the first thing a connoisseur of this type of format on Switch does is redeem the gold points it gives you Nintendo for acquiring new titles, which take the form of real money to be able to buy titles in the eShop. And something curious is that those who bought this game try to make the exchange and a legend appears that the points have expired.

I wonder what could’ve caused the points to expire… it’s almost as if these physical copies have been sitting somewhere for a year… #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/6PXO6U9AIg — MondoMega (@Mondo_Mega) April 20, 2023

This error is easier to decipher if we take into account a piece of information. The title was going to come out just in April of last year, but it had to be delayed due to global issues between Ukraine and Russia. That means, that the physical copies were already ready to be distributed, and something that is well known, is that users have one year to redeem the points after the official release date of the games, otherwise, they expire.

This was just what happened to the game, the points have expired. However, there is no need to worry about running out of points, as it seems that Nintendo has modified in the code the release date of Advance Wars, so it is possible that if you try to make the exchange again you will not find any type of obstacle. It is somewhat curious, but it makes us understand that indeed, the title was already finished a year ago.

Remember that the game is already available in Nintendo switches.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: It is obvious that those copies were going to spend so much time in warehouses that they were ready to go to stores. However, Nintendo has already fixed it, so there’s nothing to worry about.