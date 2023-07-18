To this day the movie Matilda It is still one of the most beloved in the world, especially it became quite popular thanks to the streaming services that have hosted it in their catalog. And part of her success is due to iconic characters like the teacher Honey, Matildathe father of the same and of course, the tyrannical director of the school, tronchatoro.

This leads some to wonder what the actress who gave her life at the time looks like, Pam ferries, who could currently go unnoticed by people who meet her on the streets. Since her appearance looks much older, you have to take into account that she is 75 years old, and that although she does not look much like the villain anymore, she still retains those facial features.

It is worth mentioning that when he played this role he was 48 years old, and that was due to the fact that many children have considered him one of the iconic faces of the film, even more than Matilda. However, we cannot deny that also Daniel Devito He gave the girl’s father a lot of charisma and therefore, he will be remembered by young people and adults.

Remember that Matilda It is available on streaming platforms.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: This character is the one with which many users have had nightmares, because it is likely that many will forget it. It’s good news to know that the actress has done well in subsequent projects.