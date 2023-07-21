Narendra Modi decides to speak out about the viral video in which two Manipur women are physically and sexually assaulted. Apparently the fact is related to the clashes in that region, which began in May as a result of a change for the Meitei, the largest ethnic group in that territory, which requests to become a registered tribe. Some 40,000 people have fled their homes to avoid the riots, which have left some 125 people dead so far.

India’s Prime Minister Narenda Modi has broken his silence on recent events of ethnic violence in the state of Manipur after a video posted on social media showing two local women walking naked against their will went viral.

The material reveals sexual and physical assault against two women by a considerable number of men surrounding them. Some of them are armed with sticks and one of the attackers even kicked one of them.

“My heart is full of anger,” he said. “I assure the nation that the guilty will not be spared. The law will take its course in full force, what has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgotten”, Modi sentenced in the context of a parliamentary activity.

This is the first public reference by the head of government to the violent events that have been taking place in Manipur since May 2023. According to the authorities of that territory, the first arrests have already been made.

“A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure that strict action is taken against all perpetrators, including the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, in our society there is no place for heinous acts”, expressed the prime minister on Twitter.

Testimony of one of the victims

The Reuters news agency assures that preliminary investigations revealed that the video was probably recorded on May 4, 2023. The victims belong to a community known as Kuki, a tribal organization. One of them told the AP agency that the men who attacked her were part of another ethnic group and that, prior to the video, they had burned the village where she lived.

Burnt houses are seen after ethnic clashes and riots in Sugnu, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The state has been at the center of an ethnic clash since last May. © AP – Altaf Qadri

In statements by telephone, he recounted what happened: “They forced us to take off our clothes and told us that they would kill us if we did not do what they told us. Then they made us walk around naked. They mistreated us. They touched us everywhere (…) on the breasts, on the genitals, ”she pointed out.

Currently, both women are in a refugee center.

Politicians seized the moment

Despite the fact that the video is from May, it has only recently gone viral in India, which has restrictions on the internet, according to AP, for which several political entities expressed their opinions.

The Supreme Court in India said it was concerned and requested that the Government inform it constantly about the progress of the investigations and the measures taken to arrest those responsible. The president of the organization was clear in his statement: “In a constitutional democracy, it is unacceptable. If the government does not act, we will.”

The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently under way & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 19, 2023



For her part, the person in charge of the Women and Child Development portfolio, Smritri Irani, stressed that the act is “reprehensible and frankly inhumane.” Along the same lines as other organizations, the minister stressed that “they will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Humanity has died in Manipur. Modi Govt and the BJP have changed Democracy and the rule of law into Mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state. @narendramodi hee, India will never forgive your silence. If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 20, 2023



For his part, the leader of the opposition party in the legislature to the current political party in power, Mallikarjun Kharge, took the opportunity to accuse his political opponents, the party of the prime minister, Baharatiya Janata, of imposing a “mobocracy” on democracy.

Kharge also criticized Modi for his silence on ethnic violence in Manipur, which is ruled by one of the ruling party’s militants. “India will never forgive his silence,” he said on Twitter.

The genesis of the recent violence in Manipur

Recently, at least 125 people have been killed and hundreds more injured amid ethnic clashes in that area, which began in May.

According to Reuters, the root cause of the hostility follows a court order, issued to the Manipur government, to consider extending to the Meitei people special economic benefits, education and government job quotas, which were already earmarked for the Kuki tribal people.

This is because the Meitei, the largest ethnic group in that territory, requests to become a registered tribe. If registered, it would have the same opportunities as other minority communities, already legal.

Right now, in India, some positions in government offices, universities and even Parliament are reserved for communities that are under the status of registered tribe.

In Manipur, a state of 3.2 million people, in the midst of the violence, 40,000 have fled their homes for fear of being affected by the dangerousness of the prevailing situation, according to Reuters figures.

With EFE, Reuters and AP