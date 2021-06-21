If there is one thing that ‘Physical’ knows how to do well, it is to put yourself in the shoes of its protagonist. Sheila is easily fond of, despite the fact that the character she plays Rose byrnebe unfriendly and be always looking at the obligo. And he is fond of her because one immediately understands that Sheila is not going through her best moment. You are depressed and have major anxiety attacks that only manages to silence by putting thousands of calories in the body. We know it because we see it. When he drops his daughter off at daycare, he goes to a fast food restaurant and buys three double cheeseburgers. He drives to a motel, asks for a room, and the feast is given. Then it is promised never again. But we also know it because we listen to everything you think. And it is that facing the gallery Sheila is a dedicated housewife, who left a possible bright academic future, to put herself at the service of her husband, Danny (Rory scovel), a university professor with a big mouth and a huge ego. Sheila’s feelings for Danny have not been what they were for a long time, something that she makes up with obvious problems, but she continues to carry the weight of the house, while her husband is on other things, such as that grotesque and heartbreaking threesome attempt , with which fiction starts and that so wonderfully introduces the characters.

Set in the happy eighties, in San Diego, Annie weisman, the creator of the fiction, speaks in ‘Physical’ of a time not so good for women, which in most cases did not have true financial independence and she was forced to go out of her way for her own. Weisman describes Sheila and Danny as two guys in their forties, who have left behind the idealism of their youth in the sixties, but who charge against the new shopping centers and that increasingly gruff consumerism. Danny’s job dismissal will be the engine and starting point of the fiction, since he will decide to embark on a political career to try to stop John Breem (Paul sparks), a local magnate who is making gold with shopping malls. It will be then when the real problems come: little by little Sheila has been spending her savings on the pitanzas and now they have practically no savings. In the middle of this journey through the desert, Sheila will discover aerobics, initially for a little while for her, in which she enjoys and, above all, stops thinking. You will soon see, moreover, that it can turn out to be a lucrative business when combined with the sales of VHS tapes.

Along the way, and despite how self-absorbed she is and how asocial she is, she will have to come out of her shell to allow herself to be helped by Greta (Dierdre Friel), a person whom he hates for leading the life he wants and without complexes, even if he also has other shortcomings; his aerobics teacher, Bunny (Della seba), and Tyler (Lou taylor pucci), a surfer turned film director who so far has only done some porn. She will clash with all of them at first, but she will be forced to change strategy if she wants to change an uncertain future.

Rory Scovel, as Danny.

Like almost all Apple TV + productions, ‘Physical’ surprises with an excellent visual invoice. The muted tones give the series an accurate eighties setting, without falling into exaggeration. But the great achievement of the title is undoubtedly in the scripts, which move between comedy and drama with astonishing ease and naturalness. Fortunately, the performances are excellent. Byrne, whom we have seen in films like ‘Insidious’ or ‘Damn neighbors’, consecrates himself with a difficult character, full of edges and folds, which he expresses perfectly. And his chemistry, the hard way, with Scovel is hideous – that moment when he, unemployed, tells him that he is going to accompany him throughout the day because he wants to know what he is doing is hilarious. Structured in ten chapters, half an hour long, at the moment the platform has uploaded the first three. It will be necessary to see if the pulse throughout the season is maintained, but it is an excellent start.

‘Physical’ is available on Apple TV +, where a new chapter is uploaded every Friday.