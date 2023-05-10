Due to its many functions, largely now well documented, the intestinal microbiota can be considered, to all intents and purposes, an important indicator – in both predictive and evolutionary terms – of infectious, metabolic and immunological diseases. With regard to the latter, some recent studies have revealed that adults who are not inclined to physical activity are, compared to physically active peers, less equipped in terms of immune performance and, vice versa, much more equipped with ‘pro-inflammatory’ intestinal bacteria . On the other hand, it is known that physical exercise allows those who practice it regularly to be able to count on high immune performances while keeping inflammation levels low, peculiarities which, in addition to improving the state of health, certainly contribute to preventing various genre. And, in support of these premises, there is now much documentary evidence that shows, for example, higher levels of inflammation markers in sedentary subjects compared to their peers who play sports or in any case exercise. To this evidence, others are gradually adding on the link between physical exercise and inflammation-related microbiota. It has thus been observed that some bacterial species that are very efficient on the metabolic level, or have important anti-inflammatory functions, are significantly increased in elite athletes compared to obese or overweight people, as well as a greater abundance of pro-inflammatory intestinal bacteria it was found in a cohort of physically inactive adults.

It is conceivable that it is the dietary habits and dietary patterns habitually followed that primarily influence the association of physical activity with immune function and intestinal microbiota. In reality, there would still be a lot to explore in relation to the different composition of the intestinal microflora in people with different levels of physical activity, but in the next episode of the column “Ferments, the secret of life”, the immunologist Mauro Minelli, referent for the Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, will take stock of the situation by reviewing the most significant evidence that, on the subject. are currently available.

