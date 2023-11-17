Tennis and back pain are, unfortunately, a very frequent combination. When Jannik Sinner touched his lower back with his hand yesterday during the match with Holger Rune, who later won, at the ATP Finals in Turin, a shiver went through Italy from North to South. But it was Sinner himself who clarified that there was and is no problem, he spoke of “tension”. However, “the prevalence of low back pain varies from 54 to 86% in elite tennis players”, according to recent studies. Back pain is therefore one of the riskiest physical problems of professional tennis players who spend hours and hours on the court.

But the question everyone is asking right now is whether this wake-up call can be repeated in view of Saturday’s semi-final. “It’s difficult to say. Probably when he talks about tension he is referring to the mental effort he had to make to beat Djokovic for the first time, this at least in part can influence the athletic gesture and the state of muscular contraction. In general, low back pain is a complex and multifactorial condition with biological, psychological and social risk factors”, explains Andrea Bernetti, doctor specialized in Physical and Rehabilitative Medicine and vice-president of Simfer, the Italian Society of Physical and Rehabilitative Medicine, to Adnkronos Salute.

“The repetitive and ballistic movements of the trunk required in tennis induce mechanical stress that could contribute to low back pain – warns the expert -. Some studies have reported that the muscular parameters (lumbar lateral flexion forces contralateral to the dominant arm) and kinematic (movement of the pelvis during the serve) differ between players with and without a history of low back pain, suggesting that mechanical factors may contribute to low back pain in elite young tennis players. Neuromuscular imbalance of the erector spinae (measured by surface electromyography) in tennis players with low back pain compared to asymptomatic players”. It is therefore difficult to make predictions, even if Sinner himself has reassured us, and “I hope that he doesn’t have any problems and that he can win”, concludes vice-president Simfer.