It happens all the time. Two people are talking, sitting next to each other, or separated by a table. They could even be eating, or watching a series on television after dinner. They are spending some time together, until a mobile notification arrives. An alert sounds, or the screen lights up, and before you know it this person has the phone in their hands and has stopped listening to the other person. In networks it is known as phubbing (of English telephonephone, and snubbing, despise), and is the cause of many fights between couples. “It is one of the factors that creates the most problems, it is the maximum complaint. More and more people come lamenting that, while they are together, their partners ignore them because they are hooked on their mobile phones”, explains Beatriz González, couples therapist.

Despite seeming like a seemingly harmless habit, recent studies show that it can have serious consequences on interpersonal relationships. A recent research links the highest levels of phubbing with greater marital dissatisfaction. Similarly, a study by the University of Münster, in Germany, shows that this practice can generate feelings of “mistrust and ostracism” among the people who suffer from it. In addition, it causes a domino effect: whoever has been the target of disdain tends to return the offense, thus feeding a toxic cycle that can only worsen the relationship.

“The feeling that my patients perceive is that their partner does not want to share time with them. That they prefer to spend time with other people through the screen rather than talk to the person in front of them, in the flesh”, develops González, who is also director of a psychology clinic in Madrid. Many times it is the work that absorbs all the attention, even if it is not working hours anymore. Giving up checking or replying to a message from the boss himself can be more complicated than letting a WhatsApp from our mother pass. “It’s the perfect excuse, but it’s still an excuse. If it really was a matter of life and death, they wouldn’t send you a message. They would be calling you”, affirms the therapist.

Behind this habit, a series of problematic behaviors can be hidden, from addiction to technology to the impossibility of disconnecting from work, to the need to compulsively control the networks without stopping for fear of being left out. Likewise, the fact that mobile phones are made to monopolize attention makes it difficult to ignore their stimuli. “In principle, when a person searches for their mobile it is because their surroundings are less fun. In fact, when we are at the cinema we don’t do it”, says Juan Carlos López, attention psychologist at the University of Seville.

“Even if not used, just being present decreases social interactions” Beatriz González, couples therapist

The brain is constantly looking for stimuli and novelty, and when a conversation or a situation becomes boring, it usually tries to find these impulses elsewhere. “In this sense, mobile has it all: it is designed to capture attention and to maintain it for a long time with virtually no effort. It is like giving chocolate to the brain ”, López expands. The fact that digital content is more entertaining than the partner himself is one of the factors that causes more insecurity in the person who suffers phubbing.

However, the expert advises not to take it as a personal offense. “It is not that our partners bore us, it is not about this. Simply, the information that the mobile has hooks our attention with much more force than anyone else. For this reason, the only way to get rid of the habit, once it has become problematic, is to completely eliminate the source of distraction”, recommends López.

More conflicts after the summer

Summer tends to be bad for couples who are hooked on screens. González acknowledges that in September they register a higher incidence of conflicts caused by the phubbing. “Families go on a trip hoping that they will finally spend time together and manage to ignore their mobile phones, but when this does not happen they arrive at therapy with a lot of resentment and reproaches. The summer helps them to realize that the justification for the work was just an excuse, and that the problem is more serious than they thought”, explains the therapist.

For this reason, González advises establishing some rules to limit the use of the telephone during moments of shared leisure. The most basic suggestion is to create areas of the house where the mobile does not have a place. “Surely the worst thing is having it on the table during meals. There are studies that show that even if it is not used, the simple fact of being present decreases social interactions. There is no reasonable excuse to interrupt this moment of the day to reply to a message”, he explains.

Another of the habits that has become increasingly common is looking at the mobile while watching a series or a movie on television. Contrary to when going to the movies, the fact of being comfortably seated on the sofa at home takes away the ceremoniousness of this activity, which makes it excusable for someone to be distracted. “It seems like it’s nothing serious, but the other person feels just as ignored as when her partner looks at the screen while they’re talking. If they have decided to spend some time watching TV together, they have to do it together, without distractions in between”, insists the psychologist.

Besides leaving the device in another room, another way to limit the phubbing is to review the notifications that are activated. Between social networks, alerts from the media and notifications from streaming applications, sports or email, the barrage of alarms and sounds is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Choosing carefully which are the notifications that are really needed to be aware of what is happening, without neglecting your loved ones, is a good way to combine both needs.

Finally, if the situation is unavoidable, González advises improving communication from both parties. “On the one hand, it’s not the same to call attention by saying ‘leave the fucking cell phone’ than to say ‘please, I need you to be with me right now,” explains the psychologist. “It also helps the person looking at the screen describe what they are doing. Apologize for being absent mentally and explain the need that arose. After all, communication is at the base of everything”.

