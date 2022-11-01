Phrases for November 1, 2022: aphorisms, quotes and wishes for the Feast of Saints
PHRASES NOVEMBER 1, 2022 – Are you looking for some nice phrase for November 1, 2022 (feast of the Saints) to send to some friend or relative on Whatsapp? This article might be for you. We have in fact collected some phrases, quotes, aphorisms about November 1, 2022 (Every Saints). Here they are:
- We are not alone, but we are surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses: with them we form the Body of Christ, with them we are children of God, with them we are made saints of the Holy Spirit. Joy in heaven, let the earth rejoice! (Pope Benedict XVI)
- Let us all rejoice in the Lord on this solemnity of all saints. (Pope John Paul II)
- This is the practical meaning of this beautiful feast: the universal vocation to holiness, of which the Council has given us solemn teachings. We must all, we must always be holy. And we remember this here, in the face of the panorama of the world, because the world needs saints, let’s say, especially saints. Let us remember this boldly and humbly, invoking the help of the Queen of Saints. (Pope Paul VI)
- The solemnity of All Saints is “our” feast: not because we are good, but because the holiness of God has touched our life. The saints are not perfect models, but people crossed by God. We can compare them to the stained glass windows of churches, which let light in in different shades of color. The saints are our brothers and sisters who have welcomed the light of God in their hearts and transmitted it to the world, each according to their own “tone”. But all have been transparent, they have struggled to remove the stains and darks of sin, so as to let the gentle light of God pass through. This is the purpose of life: to let the light of God pass through, and also the purpose of our life. (Pope francesco)
- Saints were not born, but they became saints. (Giuseppe Allamano)
- The saints encourage us with their lives and their intercession with God, and we need each other to become saints. (Pope francesco)
- May you always be surrounded by joy, love and peace. Happy All Saints Day!
- Dear friends, how beautiful and consoling is the communion of saints! It is a reality that infuses a different dimension to our whole life. We are never alone! We are part of a spiritual “company” in which deep solidarity reigns: the good of each is to the advantage of all and, vice versa, common happiness radiates on individuals. (Pope Benedict XVI)
- Not only their earthly biography belongs to the life of the Saints, but also their living and working in God after death. In the saints it becomes obvious: whoever goes towards God does not distance himself from men, but instead makes himself really close to them. (Pope Benedict XVI)
- The saints show us the path that leads to the Kingdom of God and happiness: the path of humility, compassion, meekness, justice and peace. To be holy is to walk on this path. (Pope francesco)
- We celebrate the Solemnity of All Saints today. It, inviting us to turn our gaze to the immense multitude of those who have already reached the blessed homeland, points out to us the path that leads to that goal. (Pope John Paul II)
- Happy 1st November 2022! I wish you the greatest light that all the Saints today in heaven express with their great love for us.
- May the example of the saints guide us forever… Happy Feast of All Saints!
