The Roma coach José Mourinho and the Giallorossi club fined following the proceedings opened against the Portuguese coach for the sentences uttered after the match against Sassuolo on 2 December against the referee Matteo Marcenaro and the player Domenico Berardi.

The note from the FIGC

“Following the plea agreement reached by the parties (ex art. 126 CGS), Roma coach José Mourinho was sanctioned with a fine of 20,000 euros to be donated to the Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma (AIL The same sanction, also to be paid to the AIL, was also applied to AS Roma, for objective liability pursuant to articles 6, paragraph 2, and 23, paragraph 4, of the Sports Justice Code”. ' announcement in the FIGC note.

“An investigation had been opened against the Portuguese coach for having expressed judgments detrimental to the prestige and reputation of both the referee Matteo Marcenaro and the footballer Domenico Berardi during the press conference to present the Sassuolo-Roma match on Saturday 2 December” , concludes the statement.