From Friday, December 17, 2021 to Sunday, January 23, 2022, anyone who has ever had a poster of their favorite supercar hanging above their bed can visit Autoworld Brussels, our favorite museum in the Cinquantenaire Park. This weekend we’ll be releasing a video summarizing the most interesting facts, but today we already sent one of our photographers to over 40 exceptional cars from the post-war years to 2015.

A collection to lick your thumbs and fingers, or, as editor Steven puts it succinctly: “If you didn’t know what to do, the expo is seriously worth it.” There is almost no higher price, even if it comes from our own superlatives specialist. Tickets can be found at Autoworld’s website, an extensive photo series can be found in the gallery.