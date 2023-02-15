The Artificial intelligence It has allowed humanity to represent catastrophic futures through the approach of various situations. It is through this line of machine learning that a group of content creators undertook the task of asking an AI “What would Mexico City look like after years of neglect?”

The impressive result was shared through the page of Facebook, “DATACONSCIOUSNESS”who showed what would happen if an Artificial Intelligence was asked what CDMX would look like in hundreds of years without the presence of man.

The images in an electronic way pose various catastrophic futures such as the extinction of humanity.

In the images you can see historical and well-known buildings of the Mexico Cityas they are; Monument to the Mexican Revolution, Angel of Independence, Palace of Fine Arts and other points of the capital.

As could be imagined, the images created by Artificial Intelligence show a desolate CDMX consumed by the vegetation that little by little resumes its space between the buildings.

Another interesting aspect of the representations is that no terrestrial animals are observed, since only hundreds of birds can be seen in the sky.