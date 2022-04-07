<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Work begins on the installation of the Sistine Chapel in the Z\u00f3calo of CDMX<span> Photo: Omar Martinez.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649355879232\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/07\/comienzan_los_trabajos_de_instalacixn_de_capilla_sixtina_en_zxcalo_de_cdmx_5_1_crop1649355196664.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Two people walk to the subway of what will be the Sistine Chapel in the Z\u00f3calo of Mexico City"\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Two people walk to the subway of what will be the Sistine Chapel in the Z\u00f3calo of Mexico City<span> Photo. Two people walk to the subway of what will be the Sistine Chapel in the Zócalo of Mexico City Photo. Omar Martinez.

Monumental Flag and the installation of the Sistine Chapel in the Zócalo of CDMX Photo: Omar Martinez.

Advances of the Sistine Chapel in the Zócalo of CDMX Photo: Omar Martinez.

Appreciation of what will be the Sistine Chapel in the Zócalo of CDMX Photo: Omar Martinez.

Sistine Chapel in the Zócalo of CDMX during the afternoon Photo: Omar Martinez.

The installation works of the Sistine Chapel in the Zócalo of the capital Photo: Omar Martinez.

The letters of the CDMX with what will be the Sistine Chapel in the Zócalo of the country's capital Photo: Omar Martinez.

Photo: Materials from the Sistine Chapel in the Zócalo of CDMX Photo: Omar Martinez.

#Photos #Work #begins #installation #Sistine #Chapel #Zócalo #CDMX
