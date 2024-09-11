This Wednesday, September 11, marks 23 years since the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers. As is customary, every year in the United States a day of commemoration is held for the victims and a call for peace.

The president of the country is one of the most important actors in these days in which His agenda is focused on attending various events to commemorate this sad date on the North American calendar.

Joe Biden was the protagonist of a curious moment while visiting a fire station in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and which has sparked reactions around the world, especially since it came one day after the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Biden briefly put on the Trump 2024 hat

During a visit to a fire station with his team, one of those present challenged him to wear the cap of his opponent in the previous presidential elections.

This moment, as mentioned on his social network X account by White House spokesman Andrew Bates, It was motivated because the President gave a cap from his party to a Trump supporter and, in response, the latter allegedly asked him to do the same.

“The president talked about bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that,” Bates said in response to the official Trump campaign account.

He also took the opportunity to explain that the President had “briefly worn” the Republican presidential candidate’s cap: “As a gesture, we gave a cap to a Trump supporter who later said that, in the same spirit, the President should wear his Trump cap.”

At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS He spoke about the country’s bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that. As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it. https://t.co/7VKZnkVMY7 —Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 11, 2024

The image has sparked reactions from users on social networks who describe the event as strange, even more so considering that, the day before, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump held a presidential debate ahead of the elections.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the debate. Photo:AFP Share

