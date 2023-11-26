There are families and children separated from their parents who were kidnapped at Kibbutz Beeri and a 21-year-old music festival attendee. This is what is known about the 13 Israeli hostages released on Saturday by Hamas within the truce agreementaccording to stories from his relatives to AFP, information from the Israeli press and the Hostage Families Forum.

Those on Saturday bring the number of hostage releases to 46, of the total of about 240 captives in Gaza dsince his kidnapping by Hamas during the October 7 attack.

Of them, 26 were released as part of the truce agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement, which provides for the return to Israel of 50 hostages in four days.

Of the 150 Palestinian prisoners who will be released in exchange, 39 were released on Friday and another 39 during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

Four Thai hostages, not included in this agreement, were also released on Saturday. They are joined by ten Thais and a Filipino who were released the day before. In October, before the truce, five hostages were released.

The girls Hila and Emily, two friends aged 13 and 9, were kidnapped together, with Hila’s mother, Reaya Rotem (54), who is still detained in Gaza. They were kidnapped on October 7 while hiding in their “mamad,” the safe room in her home at Kibbutz Beeri.

The young woman was returned to Israel.

At first, Emily was presumed dead and then it was announced that she was among the hostages. The Israeli-Irish little girl, whose mother died of cancer when she was two and a half years old, celebrated her ninth birthday in captivity on November 17.

“He spent his birthday in the tunnels of Gaza,” lamented his father Thomas Hand that day, crying during a meeting in his honor in London.

“We have no words to describe our excitement, after 50 difficult and complicated days,” Hand said Saturday. “We are happy to hug Emily, but at the same time, we remember (…) all the hostages who have not yet returned home,” she added in a statement.

Hila Rotem Shoshani, an Israeli hostage held by Hamas in Gaza for 50 days, reunites with her uncle. (EFE/Government of Israel). See also The UAE strongly condemns the statements of an Israeli minister regarding dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip

Adina Shoham (38) was kidnapped with her daughter Yahel, 3, and son Naveh, 8. All three are German on the side of Adina’s father, Avshalom Haran, who died in the attack.

Sharon Avigdori (52), Adina’s aunt, was kidnapped along with her 12-year-old daughter Noam. They were all at Kibbutz Beeri to visit Shoshan Haran (67), Adina’s mother, who was also released on Saturday.

Emily Hand, an Israeli hostage held by Hamas in Gaza for 50 days, reunites with her father. (EFE/Government of Israel).

Her family is one of the most affected, as it includes a seventh hostage, Tal Shoham (38), Adina’s husband.

Shiri Weiss, a 53-year-old accountant, and her daughter Noga (18) were kidnapped from their home also in Kibbutz Beeri.

According to stories from her relatives, with whom Noga contacted via WhatsApp during the assault, the young woman hid under a bed when her mother was kidnapped.

An image taken from a video released by the Hamas Media Office shows Hamas fighters accompanying recently freed Israeli hostages Shiri Weiss (left) and her daughter Noga.

Scared away by the smoke that covered the house, she tried to hide outside and was discovered. Her father, Ilan Weiss, had to leave his home at dawn to defend his kibbutz. He was also taken hostage.

The two teenagers, Alma (13 years old) and Noam (16 years old), were kidnapped in the same town along with their father Dror Or (48 years old) and their cousin Liam (18 years old).

Dror’s wife and mother of the children, Yonat, died in the attack. The eldest of the brothers, Yahli, who is serving in the military in the north of the country, was not at home.

Maya Regev, a 21-year-old girl, was kidnapped with her younger brother Itay (18) when they were trying to flee the Tribe of Nova music festival.

Maya was hit by gunfire while talking on the phone with her father. She tried unsuccessfully to send her location. Hours later, the brothers appeared tied in the back of a truck, in a video posted on social networks.

Originally from Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, Maya and Itay had returned to Israel a day earlier after celebrating their mother’s birthday abroad.

Itay, who has not been released, is passionate about surfing, while his older sister practices yoga and runs.

