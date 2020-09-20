General Francisco Veguillas, assassinated two years later by ETA, warned him openly: “You are gambling, Minister.” The then head of Defense, Julián García Vargas, already knew. It was, in his words, “a high-risk gamble.” It was the autumn of 1992, in full hangover from the Barcelona Games and the Seville Expo, and the Socialist Government decided to embark on the Balkan war. Until then, the Army had sent observers, almost always unarmed, to verify peace agreements in Africa or Central America, and a contingent of humanitarian aid to Iraqi Kurdistan. But now, the United Nations called for a heavily armed military unit, ready to stand between the contenders in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the biggest carnage on European soil since World War II.

Keep reading

.