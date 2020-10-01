new Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, who is going to meet the family of the Hathras incident victim in Uttar Pradesh, was taken into Uttar Pradesh police custody. The police has taken them in their car. Priyanka Gandhi is also present. There was also a debate between Rahul Gandhi and the police personnel before being taken into custody. Rahul Gandhi asked which law we have violated.

Rahul Gandhi asked, “In which section I am being arrested. How to go alone is a violation of section 144 “. On this plea of ​​Rahul Gandhi, the police officer said that action is being taken under section 188.

Earlier, police personnel pushed to stop Rahul Gandhi. Rahul fell down to the ground. During this, Rahul Gandhi was talking to ABP News. When ABP News correspondent questioned Rahul Gandhi on the incident, he said that he was a bit shocked, there is no problem. Sometimes it happens. I want to meet the Dalit family.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, “In times of sorrow, loved ones are not left alone. It is Jungleraj’s wish in UP that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Don’t be so afraid, Chief Minister! ”



Let me tell you that Rahul Gandhi left his residence at about one o’clock to meet the family of Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. During this, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present. An attempt was made to stop him at DND in Noida. The convoy was intercepted by the Greater Noida Police. After which he left for Hathras on foot.



After walking some distance further, the UP Police again tried to stop them. During this, the police shuddered. Rahul fell down. Rahul is also hurt.

After taking Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the car, they went away with the police. The police lathi-charged the Congress workers present there. During this, the head of the Congress worker burst.

Congress state media convenor Lallan Kumar told that Priyanka and Rahul were going to meet the victim family of Hathras scandal. On the way, the Greater Noida Police stopped his convoy in Pari Chowk area.

Meanwhile, state government spokesperson and cabinet minister Siddharthnath Singh targeted Rahul and Priyanka, saying, “These brothers and sisters who have gone from Delhi, they should have gone to Rajasthan. Wherever such an incident occurs, it is a heinous crime. There was an incident in Rajasthan as well, but the Congress is doing dirty politics on the incident of Hathras.

On the other hand, Hathras District Collector P.K. Laxkar said that prohibitory orders have been implemented in the district under section 144 of the CrPC, which will remain in effect till October 31. All the boundaries of the district have been sealed.

