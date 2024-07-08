Morat had a double date at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá who left several images in which his fans can be seen happy about the experience, which also marked the fulfillment of a dream of the musicians in their hometown.

However, whenever artists perform at the Bogota stadium, football fans are They are concerned about the state of the field used by two of the Bogotá teams: Millonarios and Santa FeThis time, the images also showed the damage to the grass after the stage was installed on top of it.

The playing field was affected

The second season of the Colombian league is scheduled to begin on July 17, 10 days after the concert, but the teams would need the field repaired in days after this according to the calendar.

After the concerts, the grass The stadium was left with lines that extend over more than half of the pitch and could affect the quality of the grass on the field. This is reminiscent of the occasion after the concert of Karol G in which the use of the stadium by the Millionaires for Copa Libertadores and Santa Fe league matches.

These images and the announcement of other concerts at the stadium have sparked some discontent among football fans who are always engaged in the debate about whether to lend the stadium for concerts and shows.

This time, they have more time to repair the grass and be able to guarantee that the home games in the first dates of Millonarios and Santa Fe will not be affected by the poor quality of the playing field in this new season.