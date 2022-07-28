<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Migrants outside INM facilities in Chiapas lost patience and confronted officers.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658980595792\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/27\/db481200cfcefa8750353983ea87572378086c0ew_crop1658979202478.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Screams and shoves predominated in the situation."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Screams and shoves predominated in the situation.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658980596020\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/27\/db481200cfcefa8750353983ea87572378086c0ew_x1x_crop1658979228375.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The demand of the migrants is to receive documentation to legalize their way to the Mexico-United States border."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The demand of the migrants is to receive documentation to legalize their way to the Mexico-United States border.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658980596277\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/27\/38bcb3f2d72d5a3a296e3eede37e1f915e8bbd7dw_crop1658979247990.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Some of the participants in the conflict had their faces covered to prevent their identity from being recognized."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Some of the participants in the conflict had their faces covered to prevent their identity from being recognized.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658980596584\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/27\/b8b1bc00678fc1f00e7ffe49714f03554eececd9w_crop1658979269886.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Dozens of people participated in the brawl."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Dozens of people participated in the brawl.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658980596828\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/27\/8f64a027dac7d496b24be725b8df20f19f923951w_crop1658979312355.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The undocumented immigrants talk with Mexican agents on July 26, while they formed a camp outside the facilities that they attacked on the 27th of the same month."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The undocumented immigrants talk with Mexican agents on July 26, while they formed a camp outside the facilities that they attacked on the 27th of the same month.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#PHOTOS #attack #migrants #INM #office #Chiapas #experienced
Leave a Reply