The House of the King of Spain released this Friday the first images of the heiress to the throne dressed as a militarywhen starting his training in an academy.

The princess appears in different rooms of the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, such as a class and the patio, along with other classmates, wearing a campaign uniform that bears their last names “Borbón Ortiz” embroidered on the chest.

The heiress to the throne entered the academy on Thursday, accompanied by her parents, King Felipe VI, who entered the same military center 38 years ago, and Letizia, and her sister, the Infanta Sofía, to begin military training that will It will last three years.

The eldest daughter of the kings of Spain, who will turn 18 on October 31, completed her international baccalaureate studies last May at the UWC Atlantic College, in Wales (United Kingdom), and he will complete his military training before beginning his studies at the university, as his father did.

Leonor de Borbón will be the first woman to hold the supreme command of the Armed Forces in Spain when she is head of state and thus follows in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I.

The academy has prepared a specific study plan for the princess, since she will have to take two courses in one. In June of next year, she will go to a naval school and the following year to an air school.

Once instructed in the three armies, she will have the rank of lieutenant in Land and Air and of naval lieutenant. and from there you will be able to go up as well as your classmates.

His father held the rank of lieutenant colonel of Land and Air and a frigate captain in the Navy before becoming general capital of the Spanish Armed Forces when he was proclaimed king in 2014.

EFE

