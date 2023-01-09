For several hours this Sunday, the Bolsonaristas took over the center of power in Brasilia. Throughout the day, a human tide dressed in yellow and green, colors of the national flag but co-opted by the Bolsonaristas, occupied the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Powers in the Brazilian capital.

The Bolsonaristas called for a “military intervention” to end Lula’s government, inaugurated a week ago as president of Brazil for the third time, after governing the first Latin American economy between 2003 and 2010.

Destroyed offices inside the Planalto Palace.

Although the authorities had cordoned off the area, protesters managed to force their way through, jump over fences and congregate on rooftops. A few hours later, the police managed to regain control of the three key buildings for the power of Brazil.

However, despite the tense calm that exists this Monday, the damage to the buildings, treasures of architecture, is considerable.

#Brazil: Images taken from the Planoalto (the executive branch of the Brazilian legislature) in Brasília by the extreme right. Bolsonaro’s supporters destroyed various items and works of art. pic.twitter.com/gY9zeFzlCh – The Citizen (@El_Ciudadano) January 8, 2023

Pictures of inestimable value were damaged, such as “Mulatas” by Di Cavalcanti, according to photographs circulating on social networks.

According to the CNN television network, protesters set fire to the Congressional carpet, which had to be flooded to put out the fire.

And members of Lula’s government denounced the theft of arms and ammunition from the Planalto Palace.

Protesters threw furniture into the water.

This is how buildings wake up

The scene this Monday is one of destruction, with pieces of the floor removed, twisted iron, garbage scattered everywhere and even tear gas capsules.

This is how the Planalto Palace woke up.

The traces of destruction extended through several of the gardens of the Esplanade of the Ministries, the wide avenue where the headquarters of the ministries are located and which culminates in the Plaza de los Tres Poderes.

Inside the buildings there were also traces of the violent attack, with hundreds of broken windows, uprooted chairs, destroyed equipment and damaged works of art.

The second floor of the Planalto Palace was totally destroyed and the radical demonstrators reached the corridor that leads to the office of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the third floor. The room of the first lady, Rosângela “Janja” da Silva, was destroyed, as recorded by photographs exhibited by local media.

(Furthermore: Brazil: world leaders reject Bolsonarista assault on seats of power)

The building of the Congress was left with coup signs painted. On the windows of the façade they inscribed some of their demands: “Intervention now”, directed at the military. In another they painted “Destitution of the three powers”, in reference to the Executive, Legislative and Judicial.

Even a police patrol was submerged in a pond. Two federal police patrol cars were also vandalized and at least one burned, and the protesters stole police-use batons.

According to the latest information, at least 300 people were arrested for anti-democratic attacks, which were widely condemned by all Brazilian institutions and by the international community.

What happened in Brazil, in institutional terms, is more serious than what happened in the Capitol: the Bolsonaristas also invaded the Planalto Palace, that is, the headquarters of the Executive, in this way. It is as if Trumpism had stormed the White House with police collusion. pic.twitter.com/RrNtmK5Clo — Juan Manuel Karg (@jmkarg) January 8, 2023

