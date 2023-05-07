Agents of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) in coordination with the Municipal Police secured a drug laboratory in the municipality of huixquilucan, in which marijuana was produced and processed. According to investigations, the narcotics produced and processed in that property were apparently distributed in a high-value area of ​​the municipality.

Juan Carlos “N” was apprehended in possession of several containers with allegedly marijuana oil, which led the Prosecutor’s Office to obtain evidence that in a building located on Bosques de Quiroga street, in the Bosques de La Herradura residential area, at the It appears that criminal activities related to the preparation and processing of narcotics were carried out.

Based on the foregoing, the Agent of the Public Ministry requested a search warrant before the Judicial Authority, which was granted. The Investigative Police (PDI) agents with the support of the Municipal Police went to the place and found two greenhouses containing various marijuana plants, sacks, transparent bags and brown wrappers, all with dry grass, apparently marijuana. See also Spain: they capture a gang that trafficked cocaine through the Barajas airport

In addition, containers, pipettes, scales, a transparent plastic bag that contained various dried mushrooms, plastic and cardboard boxes, which contained various wrappers inside, along with a mixer, were seized.

The seizure was made available to the Agent of the Public Ministry in order to continue the investigation that allows the location of other individuals allegedly related to illegal activities carried out in the insured property.