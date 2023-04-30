Nayarit.- The accident happened the Saturday night in it municipality of compostelahas generated other effects, such as the fact that some of the injured have been left defenseless, without family members by their side.

Two cases are those of the girl Sofia Belen Hernandez Aparicio and of the lady Ofelia Leon Gudino.

Through social networks, help is being requested to locate their relatives.

Sofia Belen

The Facebook page of Compostela and its surroundings publishes that the relatives of 9-year-old Sofía Belén Hernández Aparicio are being sought. She is in the Emergency Service of HGZ 1 IMSS Tepic Nayarit.

It is emphasized that they are urgently looking for their relatives, since the girl must be transferred from the Emergency Department to another hospital and her family cannot be located.

"Sofía says she goes to the 'federacha' school in GDL, third year of primary school, teacher Carolina. Father Fco. Javier, mother Margarita Aparicio. IT IS URGENT TO CONTACT HER FAMILY. HELP ME SHARE", the publication indicates.

Ofelia Leon

On the other hand, the Puerto Vallarta News page indicates that among the survivors of the accident is Mrs. Ofelia León Gudiño, who is “disoriented and does not know how to contact her relatives.”

It is added that the lady said that her family lives in Santa Ana Pacueco (which is in Pénjamo, Guanajuato).