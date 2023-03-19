Monday, March 20, 2023
Photos: they are Dory and Pedro, women who showed their breasts in an MMA fight

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in Sports
Photos: they are Dory and Pedro, women who showed their breasts in an MMA fight


close

Inked Dory and Karina Pedro

Inked Dory and Karina Pedro.

Photo:

Instagram Inked Dory and Karina Pedro

Inked Dory and Karina Pedro.

The fighters, protagonists of the controversial viral video, now appear with images on OnlyFans.

An immense wave of reactions has unleashed on social networks the recording of two ‘influencers’, who in the role of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters they decided to show their breasts after a victory in a popular event.

(In context: Controversy over video of MMA fighters showing their breasts after a victory).

Now, after the popularization of what happened, women They became a trend on OnlyFansthe disputed content subscription platform.

Female fighters on OnlyFans

MMA fighters showed their breasts.

Photo:

Screenshots

Inked Dory and Karina Pedro, who participated in the latest edition of Clash of the Stars, a contest designed to put ‘influencers’ in the Czech Republic to fight, echoed on social networks after defeating singer Kristal Shine in a fight and the model Denisa Ryndova. However, the biggest impact came from his reaction after the win.

As seen in the combat records, Dory and Pedro they chose to lift their shirts and show their breasts in front of the thousands of spectators.

And now, in the midst of the controversy over their decision, they became a trend for their content on OnlyFans.

“From the cage to OnlyFans”, they review their history in Europe.

More news

SPORTS

