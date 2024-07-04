Photos | There is a huge amount of work behind the images of the world-famous Photographer, but he does not press the shutter himself

From Kuopio Right now, the VB photo center is full of foggy stasis and the imagery of rickety small towns captured in a cinematic way. At dusk you can also see flocks of fireflies.

An American photo artist has recently opened in VB by Gregory Crewdson (b. 1962) exhibition Eveningside. This is the first solo exhibition of the internationally known Crewdson in Finland.

Eveningside is a smaller version of the ensemble that was first in France at the Arles Photo Festival. The works arrived in Kuopio from Turin. There are 43 of them in total, of which seventeen are larger pictures

Curator of the Arles exhibition Jean-Charles Vergne has also put together VB’s exhibition especially with the photo center’s facilities in mind.

“Gregory Crewdson is a truly unique artist, and bringing his exhibition to Finland has been on my mind for a long time. Thanks to Vergne and Gallerie D’Italia, it finally succeeded”, says the director of exhibitions at the VB photography center Laura White.

Alone Street (2018-2019) from the Eclipse of Moths series.

The Pine Forest (2014) from the Cathedral of the Pines series.

Crewdson’s extraordinary working methods have often been compared to a Hollywood production. He has said that he was influenced, for example by David Lynch, by Steven Spielberg and Alfred Hitchcock from movies.

Like a film director, Crewdson plans the scenes on set meticulously, down to every puddle and billboard, but it’s his trusted cameraman who presses the trigger Rick Sands. Crewdson himself hasn’t touched a camera in years.

The team also includes set designers, lighting, a make-up artist and a role player who chooses the models for the pictures. Funding for the expensive productions comes from Crewdson’s gallerists in London and New York.

The final works are compiled from the best shots using an image processing program. In all their unnaturally sharp perfection, they have been called ‘hyperrealistic’.

Even in Kuopio behind the visible images from the 2010s and 2020s, there is a tremendous amount of work, and nothing visible in them is accidental.

The VB photo center also has Crewdson from an earlier stage of his career on display. Among his later works, the most spontaneous black and white firefly pictures are from 1996.

“They are very different from the more famous works, and I think they bring a very special soulfulness to this exhibition,” says VB’s Laura White.

Untitled (1996) from the Fireflies series.

Untitled (1996) from the Fireflies series.

Deep melancholy tinges Crewdson’s depiction of village streets, forests and houses. New York Magazine is said Crewdson’s photos as ‘epic lonely’.

According to White, watching the Crewdsons feels like something decisive has just happened or is about to happen.

“Many photographs open up immediately, but with Crewdson, all the elements visible in the pictures seem to change their inner story. That’s why it’s worth looking at the pictures with thought and really taking the time to read their meanings,” says White.

Gregory Crewdson: Eveningside At the VB photo center in Kuopio until September 15.