Photos: The strange eye-shaped cloud that appeared in Turkey, what is it?

The phenomenon that was seen in the sky of Bursa, Turkey, caught the attention of citizens.
The residents of the Turkish city of Bursa They got a big surprise Thursday morning by a strange cloud formation in the sky.
Reddish and orange in color, its large oval shape with two rings aroused the curiosity and even fear of passers-by, who captured the moment with their cell phones and described it as a UFO.
The country’s Meteorological Directorate said it was a lens cloud formed by strong fluctuations of the wind over hills and mountains, records Al Jazeera.
Experts explain that this happens when the wind passes through hills and mountains from the same or similar direction at different heights through the troposphere.
These clouds are stationary, and form at high altitudes in mountainous areas and isolated from other clouds.
Witnesses say that the phenomenon could be seen for more than an hour in the sky of Turkey.
Residents in the Turkish city of Bursa were stunned by this strange cloud formation in the sky Thursday morning.
The country’s Meteorological Directorate said it was a lens cloud formed by strong wind fluctuations over hills and mountains ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XWUuFn2AbM
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 20, 2023
