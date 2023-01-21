Saturday, January 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Photos: The strange eye-shaped cloud that appeared in Turkey, what is it?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2023
in World
0


close

Photos: The strange eye-shaped cloud that appeared in Turkey, what is it?

Citizens recorded and photographed the particular event.

Photo:

Twitter @alertchange

Citizens recorded and photographed the particular event.

The phenomenon that was seen in the sky of Bursa, Turkey, caught the attention of citizens.

The residents of the Turkish city of Bursa They got a big surprise Thursday morning by a strange cloud formation in the sky.

See also  Piqué: they catch you listening to Shakira at high volume, do you miss her? Video

Reddish and orange in color, its large oval shape with two rings aroused the curiosity and even fear of passers-by, who captured the moment with their cell phones and described it as a UFO.

The country’s Meteorological Directorate said it was a lens cloud formed by strong fluctuations of the wind over hills and mountains, records Al Jazeera.

Experts explain that this happens when the wind passes through hills and mountains from the same or similar direction at different heights through the troposphere.

These clouds are stationary, and form at high altitudes in mountainous areas and isolated from other clouds.

Witnesses say that the phenomenon could be seen for more than an hour in the sky of Turkey.

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Salaries 2023, substantial increases. Here's how much more you'll earn

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Photos #strange #eyeshaped #cloud #appeared #Turkey

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Everything you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged letter with Juventus and his contract

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result