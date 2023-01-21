Photos: The strange eye-shaped cloud that appeared in Turkey, what is it?

The residents of the Turkish city of Bursa They got a big surprise Thursday morning by a strange cloud formation in the sky.

Reddish and orange in color, its large oval shape with two rings aroused the curiosity and even fear of passers-by, who captured the moment with their cell phones and described it as a UFO.

The country’s Meteorological Directorate said it was a lens cloud formed by strong fluctuations of the wind over hills and mountains, records Al Jazeera.

Experts explain that this happens when the wind passes through hills and mountains from the same or similar direction at different heights through the troposphere.

These clouds are stationary, and form at high altitudes in mountainous areas and isolated from other clouds.

Witnesses say that the phenomenon could be seen for more than an hour in the sky of Turkey.

