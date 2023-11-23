Photos | The funniest animal photo of the year was captured in an Australian field – here are all the winners

The winning photo from Australia features a baby kangaroo “playing around as a guitarist”. The picture is called Air Guitar Roo.

The world’s funniest animal picture competition went to Australia with a picture showing a kangaroo boy’s guitar hero moment. Finnish colors were also present in the final.

World The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards competition for the funniest animal photo has been decided.

The winner was an Australian Jason Moore with its shot depicting a small baby kangaroo. The name of the picture is “Air Guitar Roo”, which suggests that the baby kangaroo looks like he’s playing an air guitar like a guitar hero.

Roo, on the other hand, comes from Winnie the Pooh fairy tales, where Pooh’s friends include the kangaroo characters Kengu and his cub Ruu (Roo in English).

Moore found the baby kangaroo in a field in suburban Perth with lots of wildflowers. The photographer says in the announcement of the competition that he was photographing waterfowl in a nearby lake early in the morning, but that he left the place disappointed: there were no good pictures.

Along the way, he saw a field full of playing adult kangaroos and their baby kangaroos, called “Joey”.

“The morning light was still favorable, so I took out my camera and looked among the ticks for a place where I could get my eyes level with my subjects. I took about 40 or 50 pictures of kangaroos, mothers and their young. There were also action shots where kangaroos bounced along the yellow field,” Moore describes.

This time Moore was satisfied with his catch. The success was even exceptional, because according to Moore, many kangaroos are “quite obedient and most of the time even boring”.

“But when I saw that Roo in the air guitar position, a smile immediately came to my lips. I knew I had gotten something really special.”

Among the jury, Moore’s picture received a lot of praise. It was praised for its good atmosphere and ability to put the viewer in a good mood. That’s exactly what the Comedy Wildlife competition is all about.

The winning photo of the junior category and the audience category.

In all 5,300 photos from 1,842 contestants and 85 countries participated in the competition this year.

There were a total of six winners in different categories, including categories for photographers aged 16–18, a funny series of four pictures and animal videos. The competition is global and open to everyone.

One of the winners was in the junior category Jacek Stankiewicz with a picture of two “arguing” greenfinches. Stankiewicz won both the junior category and the public vote of the entire competition.

There was also a Finnish color to the competition, as a Rovaniemi resident was wonderfully selected among the 41 finalist photos Matti Rauvalan picture taken.

“Fake news!”, “fake news!” Finnish Matti Rauvala’s picture of a Sulawesin macaque “reading the news”.

Fun the animal photo competition was founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam.

According to the organizers, the purpose of the competition is not only to present funny pictures, but also to stimulate discussion about wild animals and the importance of nature conservation.

Every year, the competition cooperates with various nature conservation organizations. This year, the partner was the British organization Whitley Fund for Nature, which supports nature conservationists in different target countries.

I finally learned to fly…or didn’t I?! The chipmunk was filmed in Austria. One of the four winning images in the portfolio series.

An unexpected plunge. A heron fishing in South Africa. The winning photo of the Airborne Organisms series.