India is in shock after a multiple train collision in the east of the country that has left a preliminary balance of at least 207 people dead and more than 850 injured, with the possibility of more victims being trapped among the wrecked wagons. Authorities warn that the death toll could rise in the coming hours.

The tragic incident took place near Balasore, some 200 kilometers from Bhubaneswar, the capital of the state of Odisha. According to witnesses and local officials, the accident involved the Coromandel Express passenger train and a freight train, as well as another passenger train. Rescue work continues in the area and is estimated to take several hours to complete.

“We have already counted 207 deaths and the balance will still increase“The director general of the Odisha state fire services, Sudhanshu Sarangi, said from the scene of the accident. “Rescue efforts are continuing and it will take us several more hours to finish them,” he added.

Shocking images broadcast by the media show an overturned wagon and desperate people trying to rescue the trapped victims. Among the survivors, a man reported that he was sleeping when the crash occurred and woke up surrounded by other trapped passengers. He managed to drag himself free, but was wounded in the neck and arm.

Rescue work to remove people from colliding trains in India. Photos: @Sentinel_35

As rescue teams work hard to get people out between the wagons, the authorities fear that the balance of fatalities worsens. Indian Railways chief executive Amitabh Sharma confirmed the involvement of the two passenger trains in the accident, as well as a third train parked at the scene.

Rescue work to remove people from colliding trains in India. Photos: @Sentinel_35

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his dismay and announced his visit to the disaster site. In addition, he reported that the air force has been mobilized to provide support in the rescue efforts.

Rescue work to remove people from colliding trains in India. Photos: @Sentinel_35

Doctors and emergency personnel have been dispatched to the accident site to provide medical assistance to the injured. Nearby hospitals have been prepared to care for the victims, and numerous ambulances and buses have been deployed to transport the injured and survivors.

Rescue work to remove people from colliding trains in India. Photos: Twitter.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed regret over the tragedy and is expected to comment on the incident later. Meanwhile, the country is distraught and eagerly awaits more news on the development of the rescue operations and the final number of victims.

VIDEO: Death toll in India train crash rises to more than 200

With information from AFP