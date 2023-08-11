On August 8, the forest fires began in Hawaii, which already leave a balance of 36 deada figure that the authorities expect to increase due to the massive damage that some regions of the island have suffered.

“We are concerned about a considerable increase in the number of victims, since many of the areas remain incommunicado”Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke told CNN.

The Lahani tourism sector, located on the island of Maui, was one of the hardest hit. Given the dire situation, the US President Joe Biden declared a disaster situation throughout the state and sent several helicopters from the Pentagon to put out the flames, which are still burning.

Before and after

The Maxar satellite took images of the island before and after of the fires. The results show how areas that were previously covered with vegetation, or were built up, now no longer exist.

The satellite took photos in June and August. See also In photos: the destruction left by Hurricane Ian as it passed through the US

The images show the state of various sectors of the island, including Lahani, which was characterized as one of the most touristic due to its ancient architecture.

According to official reports in that area there are more than 300 impacted structures by fire. Also, the port and nearby areas were seriously affected.

The island before and after the fires.

According to local media reports, the strong winds of Hurricane Dora They have fueled the fires. Due to this, more evacuations, closures of roads and educational institutions were carried out.

More than 2,100 people remain in shelters. In addition to Lahani, the fires have reached Kula, another area of ​​Maui, and the Kohala Peninsula.

