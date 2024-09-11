ORA controversial case was presented in the state of Durango, Mexicowhen the teachers of an educational institution carried out an act that some consider abusive.

According to the criteria of

It is about the destruction of some mobile phonesThe fact was disclosed by the institution itself through the social network Facebook.

Through a publication, José Santos Valdez New State Secondary School He showed the drastic punishment he gave his students for breaking school rules. Teachers applied this measure to students who had brought mobile devices to school, as this is prohibited in the institution.

The incident occurred during a flag honors ceremony According to the school, the event was used to announce upcoming academic events, as well as the call for the election of the student body.

In the photographs published by the institution, you can see how teachers destroy cell phones with a hammer and then they burn them with gasoline.

The institution justified itself by saying that “All parents accepted and gave their consent”, referring to the approval of the coexistence manual.

Teachers also burned other items such as deodorants and caps. Photo:Photo taken from Facebook Share

In addition to electronic devices, Other items such as caps, markers and deodorants were also destroyed.

The high school claims that the destruction of such objects It was done under the rules established in the school regulationswhich were accepted at the beginning of the academic period.

Was it a good decision?

The event went viral on social media. and has also generated a debate, Some consider the punishment to have been excessive. and could be classified as symbolic violence towards students, since cell phones are essential tools for maintaining communication with children.

On the other hand, There are people who claim that these types of measures work perfectly to enforce the rules imposed by the institution.since cell phones are a huge distraction for children while they are studying.

The measure was disapproved by parents. Photo:Photo taken from Facebook Share

What do parents say?

After the fact became known, the media Millennium established contact with the president of the Parents’ AssociationCarlos Ramírez, who disagreed with the situation: “I am aware of the case of the José Santos Váldez secondary school, and the truth is that we also failed them in every way (…). It is not a ban, it is a regulation of electronic devices, it is very different from them committing these acts of savagery.”.

At the moment both the local authorities such as the Secretary of Public Educationhas not commented on this situation. It should be added that hours after the publication went viral, the educational institution eliminated her from social networks.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

ANGELICA YELITHSSA MORALES C.