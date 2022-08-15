Photos | Such pictures are rarely seen in Finland: Photo artist Jaakko Heikkilä immortalized how rich Finns live

Ceramic artist Anu Pentik at home in Posio.

According to Jaakko Heikkilä, Finnish prosperity is modest, and one does not want to emphasize it. The philosophy of prosperity continues Heikkilä’s previous photo projects, in which he photographs minorities living in the midst of dominant cultures.

For subscribers

First thought: What a beautiful picture! Ceramic artist in the photo Anu Pentik curls up in the wide bed in his large bedroom. In the background is a huge window, from which a view opens out to the green beach birch. Other shots show Pentik’s face in close-ups. In one of them, he looks like he’s sleeping.